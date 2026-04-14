School attacker in southeastern Turkey killed — authorities

ANKARA, April 14. /TASS/. The teenager who opened fire at a school in southeastern Turkey has died during a special forces operation to capture him, said Hasan Sildak, the governor of the Sanliurfa province, where the incident took place.

"The attacker, born in 2007, <...> died during the police operation. Sixteen people were injured, including four teachers, 10 students, a police officer, and a cafeteria worker. Fortunately, there were no fatalities. Four of the injured are in moderate condition, authorities said. All were taken to hospitals," the TRT TV channel quoted the governor as saying.