After Easter truce, Ukraine resumes shelling of Zaporozhye NPP — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. After the Easter truce, the Ukrainian armed forces resumed shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, as a result of which the plant has again completely lost power, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"Indeed, this night was difficult. After the Easter truce, shelling resumed, and one of the consequences of this shelling was that the only operational line at that time, the Ferrosplavnaya, was cut off from power. The personnel did a brilliant job, connecting the plant to power from mobile sources and from standby diesel generators. This is already the 14th time the plant has lost all external power," he said. Likhachev noted that one of the plant’s power outages lasted more than a month, "which is a world record."

"But once again, the Zaporozhye NPP team demonstrated both high professionalism and a very high level of technical preparedness. This was all recorded, including by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors, who are working their final hours at the plant. The new, 34th IAEA mission has departed from Moscow. Representatives from various countries – Nigeria, Romania, South Africa, Armenia – are arriving here the very next day. They are currently traveling by train from Moscow, heading toward Zaporozhye. This is not the first long-distance mission of the agency on Russian territory," he said.