West practices 'electoral neocolonialism' to doctor elections — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The collective West is engaging in "electoral neocolonialism" to manipulate election results in other countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Today, the countries of the global West - the so-called global minority - are actively meddling in the internal affairs of other states. They use a wide range of tools, from instigating color revolutions to exerting coercive pressure and carrying out direct armed aggression. A prominent place in this list belongs to so-called ‘electoral neocolonialism’ - a set of mechanisms and practices aimed at distorting the free expression of citizens’ will and the results of voting," the minister said in a video address to participants and organizers of the International Scientific and Practical Conference on Ensuring the Monitoring and Expert Assessment of Electoral Processes, held at the Russia National Center.

"One of the intervention tactics used is biased, prejudiced external monitoring, the results of which are then presented by the media as the final verdict of the entire international community or a significant part of it," Lavrov noted.