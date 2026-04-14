Rosoboronexport to unveil Echo cyberattack countermeasure solution at Malaysia expo

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s arms exporting company Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will unveil its Echo cyberattack countermeasure solution at the Defense Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA 2026), which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 20-23, the special exporter’s press service reported.

"Russia’s 'Echo' solution for countering modern cyberattacks will be presented for the first time in the exhibition’s cybersecurity zone," it said.

Rosoboronexport will also showcase various inspection and screening systems and security equipment for transport hubs, crowded areas, and protected facilities. These include portable detectors for explosives, narcotics, and hazardous chemical and biological agents.