Lebanon hopes to reach temporary ceasefire with Israel — deputy PM

BEIRUT, April 14. /TASS/. Negotiations on a peaceful settlement with Israel in Washington should not take place amid ongoing hostilities, as a calm environment is essential for their success, Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri said.

"We hope for at least a temporary ceasefire that will halt the war and allow the negotiation process to begin," the politician said in an interview with LBCI.

The deputy prime minister stressed that Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, who is set to begin talks with Israeli officials in Washington on Tuesday, represents the Lebanese government, not the Shiite organization Hezbollah.

"President Joseph Aoun is personally monitoring the progress of the negotiations in coordination with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam," he said. "We are striving to halt hostilities as soon as possible and implement specific measures to stabilize the situation in southern Lebanon," Mitri added.

Referring to statements by Hezbollah condemning the initiation of peace talks with Israel, Mitri noted that the Shiite organization is, in fact, more interested in a ceasefire than any other party.

On April 14, a preliminary round of Lebanese-Israeli talks will take place in Washington under US auspices, during which a date will be set for the start of negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement. The delegations will be led by the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad and Yechiel Leiter.