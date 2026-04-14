Bitcoin, Ethereum in the green on Tuesday — Binance

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Bitcoin and Ethereum, the top two cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization, are in the green on Tuesday, according to Binance platform data.

Bitcoin added 4.78% and hit $75,489, being above $75,000 first time since March 17, 2026. Ethereum surged by 6.42%, to $2,361.

According to Coinmarketcap data as of April 14, capitalization of the whole cryptocurrency market totaled $2.55 trillion. Bitcoin accounts for $1.51 trillion (59,4%). The share of Ethereum is $284.9 bln or 11.2%.