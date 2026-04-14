Kremlin expresses satisfaction over Hungary’s readiness for pragmatic dialogue

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia is pleased that Hungary is willing to engage in pragmatic dialogue, and this willingness is mutual, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"For the time being, we can say with satisfaction that, as far as we understand, [Hungary] is ready to conduct a pragmatic dialogue. And we are equally willing to do so, too," he said.

Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party won the April 12 Hungarian parliamentary elections, securing 138 out of 199 seats in the parliament. Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged defeat for his party, Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance.