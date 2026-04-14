Russian UAVs tested in combat to be showcased at Malaysia exhibition

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with extensive combat-proven operational experience will be showcased at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international exhibition of arms and military equipment, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the arms exporting company Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec state tech corporation) reported.

"In the UAV area, Rosoboronexport will present both reconnaissance systems and loitering munitions, which have the most extensive operational track record to date. These include the S350M-E (Supercam S350) short-range UAV system, the Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system from ZALA, as well as the KUB-2E system with guided loitering munitions, the RUS-PE reconnaissance-strike system, and the Skat 350M reconnaissance UAV, all developed and produced by the Kalashnikov Group," the statement reads.

Leading Russian reconnaissance aircraft of the Orlan series will also be on display in Malaysia. "At the Special Technology Center booth, which is part of the joint Russian exhibit, Rosoboronexport will demonstrate to partner delegations the Orlan-10E and Orlan-30 multifunctional UAV systems, which are currently in active service in more than 20 countries," the company reported.

The exhibition in Malaysia will be held from April 20 to 23.