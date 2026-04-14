Magyar agrees with von der Leyen to quickly resolve issue of unfreezing funds for Hungary

BUDAPEST, April 14. /TASS/. Peter Magyar, leader of the Hungarian Tisza Party, discussed during a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen the issue of unblocking EU funds owed to Hungary but currently withheld by Brussels.

The politician, who is set to become Hungary’s new prime minister, said they had agreed to work together to find a solution to the current situation as soon as possible.

"I had an important call with von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. We agreed that unlocking the EU funds earmarked for the Hungarian people, but frozen due to the previous government’s corruption, is the top priority. The new government will take the key political decisions on how to unlock and invest these funds, in line with the clear mandate of the Hungarian people last Sunday. The Commission will work closely with us to meet the extremely tight deadline and deliver results," Magyar wrote on X.