Russia to allocate up to $2 bln to Belarus for import substitution, Lukashenko says

MINSK, September 1. /TASS/. Belarus expects to receive about $2 billion from Russia for joint import substitution projects, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

He said this while hosting an open lecture, which was broadcast live in all schools and universities of the country.

"[As for our] joint import substitution projects. Now Russia is allocating us about $2 billion for these joint projects," he said.

On the whole, Lukashenko said, in the near future Belarus and Russia will have "countless projects" in all areas.

"Starting from the Memory Train (a patriotic project - TASS) and ending with military-strategic projects," he said. "We will be strengthenning our relations with our main strategic partner - our fraternal Russia," the President of Belarus stressed.