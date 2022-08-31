Rustore, NashStore having over 8.7 mln downloads — press services

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Downloads of applications from Rustore application store are over two million and the figure for NashStore is 6.7 mln at the moment, press services of VK and NashStore told TASS.

"Rustore already presents more than 1,200 apps of popular services from technology companies, banks, mobile operators, market places, and other players. Downloads are already above two million," VK said.

Downloads from NashStore amount to 6.7 mln by now, the application store’s press service said. Available programs stand at 3,000 at the moment and registered users reached 1.5 mln.