Gazprom Neft ready for EU embargo on seaborne oil supplies — CEO

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, August 30. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft is ready to the forthcoming embargo on seaborne supplies of Russian oil to Europe in December and will work in new conditions, CEO of the Russian oil major told reporters on Tuesday.

"Yes, the decision was made. We are ready to that decision; [we] will work in new changed circumstances," Alexander Dyukov said.

The Russian top manager made no comment on whether company’s oil production and export change after the EU’s decision comes into force.

The six package of EU sanctions against Russia stipulates the ban on oil and petroleum products import from Russia, becoming effective in December 2022 and February 2023 respectively.