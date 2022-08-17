Azovstal will switch to production with lower environmental load — DPR Deputy PM

DONETSK, August 17. /TASS/. The Azovstal iron and steel plant in Mariupol will likely to move away from metallurgical production to reduce environmental load, Evgeny Solntsev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said in an interview with TASS.

"Now we [authorities of DPR] are checking the buildings and shops to see what utility networks survived. There are a lot of power lines, roads. There is good infrastructure. So, we examine it to understand what condition it is in, how it can be used, what requires reequipment. Most likely, we will move away from metallurgical production, thereby reducing the environmental load. With a lower environmental impact, [some types of metallurgical ] production may remain there, for example, the production of metal structures, wagons, depots, rolled products," Solntsev said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the authorities are considering further use of 40 million cubic meters of ash and slag waste from the enterprise.

"We are thinking what to do with it: either use it in re-production, or use it in road construction," Solntsev added.

He also noted that in the near future it is planned to restore the work of Azovelectrostal. The terms for the restoration of the Mariupol Ilyich Metallurgical Plant and Azovmash are being worked out with Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry.

On May 20, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the Azovstal iron and steel plant, which was controlled by the Azov nationalist formation, has been completely liberated by the Russian military.