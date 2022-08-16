Lindt to leave Russian market, Swiss company says

TASS, August 16. Lindt & Spruengli has made the decision to withdraw from the Russian market, the Switzerland-based chocolate and confectionery producer said on its official website on Tuesday.

"Following its announcement on March 9, 2022, the Lindt & Spruengli Group decided to exit the Russian market. We will support our employees in Russia and act in accordance with local regulations," the company said.

Lindt & Spruengli announced suspension of their product supplies to Russia on March 9 of this year.