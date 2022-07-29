Gazprom waits for EU clarifications on turbine repair — Deputy CEO

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Gazprom considers necessary to receive official explanations from authorities of the European Union and the United Kingdom on permissibility of repair and maintenance of Nord Stream gas pipeline turbines in terms of sanction restrictions, Deputy CEO of the Russian gas holding Vitaly Markelov said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

The top manager highlighted a range of risks linked to Western sanctions. In particular, the UK-based Industrial Turbine Company Limited is the supplier under the contract; UK’s sanctions restrictions are applicable to it and Gazprom has to consider them, Markelov said. Furthermore, supply, transfer, sale and export of turbine engines directly or indirectly for use in Russia fall under EU sanctions regulations, he said.

"For purposes of exclusion of described risks, formal clarification and authorization is required from authorities of the EU and the United Kingdom, which would allow overhaul and maintenance of all engines used in the Portovaya compressor station," the top manager said.

The delivery of the turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline after repair from Canada to Germany is not consistent with the contract, Markelov noted. "We have to draw attention in this regard that the delivery of the gas turbine engine from Canada to Germany does not correspond to terms of the contract," he added.

"Permits issued by Canadian authorities do not take into account conditions of the existing contract and were issued to Siemens Energy Canada Limited, with which we have no contractual relations," the top manager indicated.