Canada to return repaired Nord Stream turbine to Germany

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Canada will return to Germany a repaired Siemens turbine for the Nord Stream pipeline, Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said, according to Reuters.

Gazprom was forced to reduce natural gas supplies over the Nord Stream pipeline lower than planned due to the delayed return of gas compressor units from repair by Siemens and malfunctions in technical engines, the Russian gas holding said on June 14. Siemens Energy said one of the gas turbines cannot be returned to Germany from Montreal due to Canada’s sanctions against Russia.

As a result, gas throughput over the Nord Stream has been constrained to 40% of maximum capacity.