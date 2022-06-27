Russia has reserves to repay foreign debt — lawmaker

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia has required reserves to repay its sovereign debt, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s budget and financial markets committee told TASS.

"The collective West has stolen $300 bln from us as directed by the United States. This is plunder; one state robbed another state against silent consent of the collective West. Certainly, we suggest payments in rubles or create an instrument offered by a multi-currency index. It makes possible to perform settlements in foreign trade operations and on stock market with the use of currencies of other states, tentatively speaking, India, China, Vietnam, Argentina and Brazil," Sergey Ryabukhin said.

Commenting on the Bloomberg’s report about the Russian sovereign debt default, the lawmaker said it would not influence on the state of the Russian economy at all. The situation is the systemic sophisticated provocation of international financial authorities, showing that "the attempt is made to weaponize" the dollar, he added.