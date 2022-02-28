Gas price in Europe up 35% as trading opens to over $1,450 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe climbed by more than 35% as Monday trading opened to $1,450 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data provided by London’s ICE.

The price of gas futures for April delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went up to $1,454 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 126 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

The price of gas futures has been rising as the US, the EU, the UK and some other countries have slapped sanctions on a number of Russian legal and physical entities after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics.