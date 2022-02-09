Real disposable income in Russia up 0.5% in Q4 2021, says statistics service

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Real disposable income of Russian households (inflation-adjusted and minus obligatory payments - taxes and charges, loan interest, etc.) increased by 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021 in annual terms and by 12.4% quarter-on-quarter, the national statistics service Rosstat said on Wednesday.

At the same time, the increase in real disposable incomes was 3.4% year-on-year in 2021, Rosstat informed.

Real money income added 0.8% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of the last year, the statistical service says.