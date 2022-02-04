Gazprom, CNPC sign agreement on supply of 10 bcm of gas from Far East

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Gazprom and China’s CNPC have signed a long-term agreement on the supply of 10 bln cubic meters of natural gas via the Far Eastern route, Russia’s gas holding said in a statement on Friday.

"The signing of this document is an important step towards further strengthening the mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China in the gas sector. As soon as the project reaches its full capacity, the amount of Russian pipeline gas supplies to China is going to grow by 10 billion cubic meters, totaling 48 billion cubic meters per year (including deliveries via the Power of Siberia gas trunkline)," the statement said.

"This is already a second contract to be signed for Russian gas supplies to China, and it is indicative of the exceptionally strong mutual trust and partnership between our countries and companies. Our Chinese partners from CNPC have already seen for themselves that Gazprom is a reliable gas supplier," Gazprom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller was quoted as saying.

Gazprom and CNPC signed an agreement on main conditions for pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China via the "western" route (Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline) and a memorandum of understanding on the project of pipeline deliveries of natural gas to China from Russia’s Far East back in 2015.

Gazprom reported the completion of the feasibility study for the Soyuz Vostok gas trunkline construction project in late January. The trunkline will become an extension of Russia's Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline in Mongolian territory and will make it possible to supply up to 50 bln cubic meters of gas per year to China.