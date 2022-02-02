Bali opens to Russians vaccinated with Sputnik V on February 4

SINGAPORE, February 2. /TASS/. Tourists from Russia vaccinated with Sputnik V will be able to visit the Indonesian island of Bali from February 4, a source in Jakarta told TASS on Wednesday.

"The authorities have decided to open the resort from February 4. It will also be available for Russians," he said. Full vaccination is mandatory before entering the country. "Indonesia allows the arrival of foreigners who have received both Sputnik V shots," the source explained. Meanwhile, under the established rules, tourists will still have to stay in quarantine, but its duration is reduced from seven days to five. At the same time, tourists will be prohibited from leaving the island and will not be allowed to travel around the country.

Previously, the administration of Bali selected several hotels and six ships to temporarily isolate visitors.

It will be possible to arrive on the island from abroad only by air, and permits for air travel were only obtained by three companies. Garuda Indonesia begins delivering tourists from Tokyo Narita Airport from February 2. Batik Air will begin operating between Singapore and Bali on February 16, and Singapore Airlines will begin flights on the same day.

Indonesian authorities opened the resort island for tourists from a number of countries in mid-October last year, but in early December they reintroduced a ban on foreigners.

Before the pandemic, the island of Bali was considered one of the top tourist destinations in Southeast Asia, with 6,200,000 visitors in 2019. This year, Bali is expected to host the G20 summit, which will take place in person.

.