Russia respects Pope Leo XIV’s peace efforts, but not all leaders share this view — envoy

VATICAN, April 16. /TASS/. Russia treats Pope Leo XIV’s consistent peace-oriented line with respect, although not all world leaders share the Vatican’s position, Ivan Soltanovsky, Russian Ambassador to the Holy See, told TASS.

"In Russia, Pope Leo XIV’s consistent peace-oriented line is regarded with great respect, even if our approaches with the Holy See may differ on certain issues. Among some world leaders, the Vatican’s position does not always receive the same level of understanding," the diplomat said.

"The reaction of US President Donald Trump to the pontiff’s quite expected and predictable remarks regarding the unprovoked aggressive attack on Iran turned out to be overly emotional," he noted.

He stressed that the Holy See could not remain indifferent to the tragedy in the Holy Land, the broader Middle East and the Persian Gulf, "a region where Christianity originated and where the Christian population is now in a particularly vulnerable position." The ambassador also noted that in Catholic circles, as well as in Vatican-related political and diplomatic circles, the controversy triggered a noticeable wave of solidarity with the pope. "It also indirectly extended to the Italian leadership, which, for obvious reasons, maintains close ties with the Vatican," he added.

"As the first year of his pontificate draws to a close, Leo XIV is increasingly seen as an independent spiritual authority striving to rise above political considerations, guided by his own convictions and pastoral responsibility. This is particularly important for the Vatican amid well-known speculation related to the pope’s American origin," Soltanovsky said.

"One thing is clear: the scandal surrounding the US president’s remarks has not added stability to the current international situation," the diplomat concluded.

Trump vs. Leo XIV

Earlier, following the pontiff’s anti-war statements, the US leader wrote on his Truth Social account that " Pope Leo is weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy." Trump also claimed that without his presidency, an American would not have been elected to the papacy. He later reiterated that the pontiff poorly understands politics and has no idea what is happening in Iran.

In recent weeks, Leo XIV has delivered strong anti-war sermons that have been seen as criticism of the US administration’s actions in the Middle East. On his way to Algeria at the start of his foreign trip to African countries, Leo XIV said he was "not afraid of the Trump administration" and had no intention of "entering into a debate" with the White House chief, adding that he is "not a politician," but preaches the Gospel and will not stop condemning wars.