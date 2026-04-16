Russia to factor Finland’s potential approval of nuclear weapons imports — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about the Finnish government’s intention to introduce legislation enabling the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in the country and will fully take this prospect into account in its nuclear doctrine, Ambassador to Helsinki Pavel Kuznetsov told TASS in an interview.

"This week, the Finnish government plans to submit a bill to parliament that opens the possibility of allowing the entry of nuclear weapons into the country," he recalled. "Undoubtedly, such a development naturally causes us concern. One does not need to be a military expert to understand that the presence of nuclear weapons on Finnish territory - or even the theoretical possibility of their appearance there at any moment - will be fully taken into account in Russian nuclear planning," the diplomat noted.

Kuznetsov explained that this specifically concerns the removal of the provision prohibiting the deployment, manufacture, storage, or detonation of nuclear munitions on Finnish territory from the 1987 Finnish Nuclear Energy Act. "The country's authorities maintain that they do not seek to deploy nuclear weapons on their territory," he said. "There are supposedly no such plans on the part of NATO either. The issue is merely a matter of aligning national legislation with NATO criteria and synchronizing it with the relevant regulations of neighboring Northern European countries," the ambassador stressed.

"The arguments presented raise serious doubts as to their persuasiveness," the diplomat emphasized. "As is well known, the sensitive issue of the potential deployment of nuclear weapons in Finland was already thoroughly examined during the discussions on the country’s accession to NATO. At that time, as we recall, a broad consensus was reached in parliament that Finland did not need to amend its relevant national legislation, including to fully participate in the alliance’s nuclear planning," he said

Kuznetsov also pointed out that no such need had been identified during the drafting of the defense cooperation agreement between Finland and the US. "It is not surprising that now, after the government introduced the abovementioned bill, many members of parliament have been taken aback - primarily those from the largest opposition Social Democratic Party - who make no secret of their confusion regarding this move by their government," he stated. "At the same time, [lawmakers] are asking a reasonable question: if the authorities do not intend to deploy nuclear weapons here, why did they suddenly need a law allowing them to do so?" the ambassador stressed.

Russia’s warning

"We are closely monitoring the discussion of this bill," the diplomat emphasized. "We expect Helsinki to be aware of the risks it will face as a result of hastily changing its nuclear policy, not to mention the potential for increased tensions in the Baltic-Arctic region," he pointed out.

The ambassador cautioned the Finnish authorities that, by all accounts, the possible adoption of the abovementioned bill "will not be without complications for Helsinki." According to him, Finnish citizens seem to already realize "what a dangerous and unpredictable gamble they are being dragged into."

"According to public opinion polls, less than a third of citizens (31%) support the government’s initiative, while nearly half (49%) are firmly against the deployment of nuclear weapons on their territory," Kuznetsov noted. "This is probably why they forgot in Helsinki that it is generally customary in developed democracies to put such vital issues to a national referendum," he concluded.