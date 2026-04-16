No aggressor to be left alive if US launches ground operation — Iranian military

TEHRAN, April 16. /TASS/. Iranian army chief Amir Khatami has ordered that no US or Israeli service members should be left alive if the two countries attempt to launch a ground operation in the country, army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said.

Earlier, a US official told The Washington Post that the Pentagon was still considering the possibility of additional strikes on Iran or "ground operations" on Iranian territory if the current ceasefire did not hold.

"An order has been issued by the Iranian army’s commander-in-chief that in case of ground invasion, decisive actions will have to be taken. He emphasised that not a single aggressor should survive," the IRNA news agency quoted Akraminia as saying.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the US, Israel and the countries that backed aggression against Iran. On April 7, Washington announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Emergency Medical Services of Iran, a total of 3,375 people were killed in US-Israeli strikes in the 40 days of the war.

On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict due to multiple disagreements.