Threat of WWIII greater than ever — Russia’s Federation Council Speaker

ISTANBUL, April 16. /TASS/. The threat of World War III is greater than ever, since the world still has no indivisible security system, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said during discussion at the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, dedicated to the theme "Strengthening hope, ensuring peace and justice for future generations."

"We have gathered for the assembly at an alarming time for the world. There have already been terrible tragedies in history, but even two world wars do not seem to have become a vaccine against the third. The threat is greater than ever. Why? Unfortunately, it has not been possible to create a truly collective, universal and indivisible security system," she said.

According to Matviyenko, the law and the UN charter "can work 100% effectively only on the principles of equality and responsibility of all states laid down in them. But after the Cold War, a group of North Atlantic states relied on hegemony, on the economic and military power of their states, imposing their interests and, to put it mildly, specific values on the world," she said.

The Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union is taking place from April 15 to 19. Matviyenko heads the Russian parliamentary delegation, which includes Deputy Chairmen of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev and Inna Svyatenko, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Vladimir Chizhov, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy Murat Khapsirokov, member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Artur Kokhoyev, as well as State Duma deputies.