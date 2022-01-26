Russia can become one of the largest hydrogen exporters by 2035 — Putin

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia can turn into one of the world’s largest hydrogen producers and exporters by 2035, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the meeting with Italian businessmen.

"Implementation of pilot projects on production of hydrogen with a low level of greenhouse gas emissions and its use in the energy sector, transport and industry can start in coming years," the President said.

The hydrogen energy sector development concept is being implemented already, Putin noted. "Russia can become of the world’s largest hydrogen producers and exporters by 2035," he added.

Russia has recently undertaken a series of important steps to create the low-carbon economy, the Russian leader said. "We plan - you have definitely heard that, I also spoke about that - to reach the net zero by 2060, simultaneously keeping sustainable economic growth," the President added.