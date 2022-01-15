US talks supplies to Europe with energy companies in the event of Russia-Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. Representatives of the US State Department held consultations with international energy companies about possible plans for gas supplies to Europe if existing channels are disrupted as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Reuters reported citing US government representatives.

"We've done this with the European Commission, but we've also done it with energy companies. It's accurate to say that we've spoken to them about our concerns and spoken to them about a range of contingencies, but there wasn't any sort of ask when it comes to production," a source told the agency.

Companies were asked what capacity they had to raise supplies, US officials also asked whether companies had the capacity to increase exports and postpone field maintenance if necessary, the sources said.

According to Reuters, "the State Department's discussions with energy companies were led by senior advisor for energy security Amos Hochstein, a senior US State Department official said, also speaking on condition of anonymity. The State Department did not ask the companies to increase output, the official added".

"The United States promised to have Europe's back if there is an energy shortage due to conflict or sanctions," another industry source said.