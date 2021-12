ST. PETERSBURG, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the situation with gas supply in the country is stable.

"With regard to gas supplies, here we have an even and stable situation," Putin said on Wednesday. He hopes that "this will be the case with all other components of the big energy industry".

The President drew attention to the fact that Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov "formed a number of proposals to improve current activities" in the energy sector.