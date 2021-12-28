Rosatom completed tests of radiopharmaceutical equipment in Bolivia — company

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Tests of the process train for production of radiopharmaceuticals successfully ended in the Nuclear Research and Technology Center under construction by Rosatom in Bolivia, the press service of the Russian nuclear corporation said on Tuesday.

"Tests of the process train for radiopharmaceuticals manufacturing have been successfully completed in the Nuclear Research and Technology Center (NRTC) at the globally highest altitude, under construction by the Rosatom state corporation in El Alto. Startup is currently close to completion at the first facilities of the Center - preclinical cyclotron-radiopharmaceutical complex and the multirole radiation center," the company said.

Tests have been successfully completed to date for the process train to produce fluorodexyglucose, the radiopharmaceutical used in positron emission tomography, helping to detect cancer at an early phase.