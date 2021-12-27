Gazprom does not plan to sell gas on e-sales platform from December 27 to 31

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Gazprom Export, the export arm of the Russian holding Gazprom, still has no plans to sell gas to Europe via its Electronic Sales Platform (ESP) from December 27 to 31. This follows from the sales calendar on the company's website.

That means that Gazprom has not been selling gas on the ESP for more than a month and a half.

According to the data of Gazprom Export, the last transactions on the ESP were carried out more than two months ago - on October 13, and since then there have been no data on gas sales on the site.

Earlier, chief executive of Gazprom Export, Elena Burmistrova, noted that the company cannot provide guidance on the timing and volumes of additional gas volumes on its ESP. As of September 2021, about 7.4 billion cubic meters of gas were sold under forward contracts with delivery this year.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak did not rule out that spot sales of gas for export at Gazprom's ESP could resume in November-December, after the Russian underground gas storages are filled. In late October, Gazprom reached the target level of 72.638 bln cubic meters of gas in domestic underground storage facilities ahead of schedule. It was planned to fully complete the injection by November 8.

Gazprom Export’s ESP is intended for the sale of physical volumes of natural gas to European consumers in addition to supplies under existing medium and long-term contracts. Gas sales through the ESP began at the end of September 2018. In 2020, about 27 billion cubic meters of gas were sold at the site.