Reports that EU demands Russia pay €290 bln are untrue - ministry

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The European Union demands Russia cancel or adjusts several measures that are seen by it as violating the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) rules; reports that it allegedly demands Russia pay €290 billion are not true, the press service of the Russian ministry of economic development said on Sunday.

"Reports that the European Union ‘demands Russia pay €290 billion under a dispute are not true. The EU demands are reduced to cancelling or adjusting several measures the EU considers as violating the WTO rules. The European Union estimates Russia’s supply market at €290 billion, but not the damage to the EU," it said.

According to the ministry, WTO rules do not provide for the payment of any compensations.