Russia’s GDP expected at 4.5% in 2021 — Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. In the first 10 months of 2021 - from January through October - Russia’s GDP increased by 4.6%, with an expected annual rate of 4.5%, President Vladimir Putin said at the annual press conference aired live from Moscow's Manege Hall

"GDP growth of 4.5% is expected this year. Now it reaches 4.6% through October," he said.

He also cited other figures regarding the situation in the economy. Thus, industrial production is growing at a rate of 5%, processing - 5.2%.

"Our grain harvest is slightly lower than last year, due to weather conditions. It was 133.5 [mln tonnes], now it reaches 123 [mln tonnes]. But this is a very good result, which will give us the opportunity not only to provide for ourselves, but it will also preserve our very significant export potential," the president said.

At the same time, investments in fixed assets amounted to 7.6% as of November. "In general, 6% is expected for the year. There was a decline of 1.4% last year," Putin said.