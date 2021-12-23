Reverse gas supplies from Germany to Poland via Yamal-Europe continue for third day

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Reverse gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline from Germany to Poland have continued for the third consecutive day amid the lack of booking of capacities to pump gas directly to Germany by Gazprom, according to the information provided by the gas transport operator Gascade.

The gas pumping direction depends on the applications that the gas transport operator receives from clients. The gas flow direction may change depending on higher nominal applications (nominations) received for pumping to any direction. If clients want to change their nominations the so-called re-nominations on gas supplies via pipeline are formed.

On Wednesday, Gazprom again did not book capacities to transit natural gas through Poland via Yamal-Europe at a day-ahead auction for Thursday. The company did not use the possibility to order pumping for December 23 at an intraday auction at night either. Consequently, the holding has chosen not to book pumping via the pipeline for the next 24 hours for the third consecutive day.

Gazprom’s booking of gas transit via Yamal-Europe started going down last Friday, whereas since this Monday the company has not booked the capacities to pump gas via this pipeline. As a result, the physical gas flow via the pipeline from Germany to Poland reversed starting December 21.