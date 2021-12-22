Gas intake from European underground storage facilities hit all-time record on December 21

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The gas intake from European underground gas storage facilities hit record on December 21 for the date since records started in 2011, according to the data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

The gas intake from European underground storage facilities surpassed 762 mln cubic meters, which is the highest level not only since the beginning of the heating season in Europe in October 2021, but also since GIE records started for the date.

European underground gas storage facilities were 58.26% full on Tuesday, currently having 62.9 bln cubic meters of gas, down by 22 bln cubic meters compared with the previous year.