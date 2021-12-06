Putin to hold meeting with Italian business in early 2022, says minister

ROME, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Italian businesses at the beginning of next year, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting of the Russia-Italy committee of entrepreneurs on Monday.

"I cannot but note the events due in 2022 that are set to get us closer, particularly, on the economic track, the economic agenda. First is another meeting of the Russian president with Italian businesses scheduled for early next year. I am convinced that after it we will receive a boost - traditionally - to expand cooperation," the minister said.

Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov said earlier that Putin is expected to hold a videoconference with representatives of the Italian business community.

Moreover, Manturov together with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will hold a meeting of the Russia-Italy council on economic, industrial and currency-financial cooperation in Rome. Trade turnover between the two countries has started rising again after reaching 40 bln euro in 2013 and declining afterwards, he said, adding that in nine months of 2021 it gained 43% to 17 bln euro.