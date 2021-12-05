Crimea plans to host delegation from Syria to discuss economic links

SIMFEROPOL, December 5. /TASS/. A session of the Crimean-Syrian working group where economic cooperation will be discussed is planned to be held in Crimea in early 2022, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Crimea, Permanent Representative of Crimea under the Russian President Georgiy Muradov told TASS.

He specified that the matter was discussed during a recent visit by the Russian delegation which included the representatives of Crimea to Syria.

"We discussed cooperation prospects with the Ministry of Economy and Foreign Trade of the Syrian Arab Republic. We preliminarily agreed on holding a joint session of the Crimean-Syrian working group on economic cooperation. We are hoping to hold a meeting of this group early next year," he said.

The official reiterated that in 2019, an agreement on cooperation in the sphere of trade and economy was signed between the Crimean government and the Syrian ministry yet the trade was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, within the framework of the agreement, the Crimean-Syrian trading house has already been created, deals are being concluded and the freight traffic is active between Crimean and Syrian ports.

Following the 2014 referendum and the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia, Ukraine and Western states imposed a number of sanctions on the Russian Federation, Russian businessmen and politicians, as well as on foreign guests and the representatives of foreign companies visiting Crimea. These countries introduced a blockade on any positive information about the situation on the peninsula, obstructing the region’s participation in international events abroad. However, numerous foreign delegations visit the region, participate in forums, congresses, science conferences, sports events, conduct joint research, develop and maintain business and social connections.