Gazprom notes daily records of gas withdrawal from European UGSF in November

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Gas volumes in European underground storage facilities as of the end of November were 23.4% (or 20.8 bcm) below last year’s level, whereas daily withdrawal records were registered in the third and fourth week of November, Gazprom reported Wednesday.

"According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, working gas inventories in Europe's underground gas storage facilities were lagging behind last year's level by 23.4 per cent (or by 20.8 billion cubic meters) as of November 29. Over 18 per cent of the gas injected during the summer period has already been withdrawn from the facilities. In the periods from November 16 to 18 and from November 23 to 25, daily records for withdrawal of gas from Europe's UGS facilities were broken, marking all-time highs for these dates in many years of observation," the company said.

Meanwhile, Gazprom continues to inject its gas into five European UGS facilities.

The inventories in Ukraine's UGS facilities are 38.7% (or 10.3 billion cubic meters) below the level of last year and are already approaching the figure recorded at the start of the injection period, the gas holding added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked Gazprom with boosting supplies to the company’s European underground storage facilities, after the gas giant completes pumping gas into Russian storage facilities. Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller assured that Gazprom would fulfill the task.