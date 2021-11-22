Crimean power system balanced, independent from Ukraine - lawmaker

SIMFEROPOL, November 22. /TASS/. Crimea is provided with the stable power supply; the regional power system is balanced and does not depend on imports from Ukraine, member of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, Leonid Babashov told TASS.

Exactly six years ago Ukraine blasted power transmission poles in the Kherson Region of Ukraine and left over 2 mln of Crimean residents without electricity. The regional power system started operating in the isolated mode and the state of emergency was introduced. The situation improved after the power bridge was put into service across the Kerch Strait.

"We are now independent from foreign states, either for the power or for the gas supply network and other utilities. The peninsular is completed provided with power. A range of upgraded and new power plants built after 2014 is in service with us. Furthermore, power is flowing over the power bridge from mainland Russia. Crimea has the sustainable balanced power system," the lawmaker said.