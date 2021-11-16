QR code requirements to apply to foreign airlines — Russian Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Requirements to air tickets sales and clearance on board using QR codes will apply to foreign companies, Russian Deputy Minister of Transport Kirill Bogdanov told reporters.

"This law will apply not merely to Russian airlines but to all airlines flying to the territory of Russia," the official said.

The Ministry of Transport is also considering provision of subsidies to air carriers but their amount is not yet determined, Bogdanov added.

The Russian government earlier presented draft amendments on QR codes use for transport and in public areas to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. QR codes are expected to be compulsory until June 1, 2022.