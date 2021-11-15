Gas supplies to China over Power of Siberia 30% above contract — Gazprom

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline set a new record in early November and were more than 30% above daily commitments during the month in average, Gazprom reports on Monday.

"Gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia continue growing. Supplies are more than 30% above daily contract commitments of Gazprom since month start. On November 7, supplies at requests of the Chinese side reached a new maximum - 35.4% above daily Gazprom’s commitments," the company says.

Gas deliveries to China over the Power of Siberia were more than 19% above daily commitments as of October 31, Gazprom reported earlier.

The Power of Siberia is the largest gas transport system in Eastern Russia for gas supplies to Russian consumers in the Far East and to China. Export capacity of the pipeline is 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year.

Gazprom supplied 4.1 bln cubic meters of gas to China in 2020.