China International Import Expo kicks off in line with tight COVID-19 measures

SHANGHAI, November 5. / TASS /. The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE), taking place from November 5 to 10, is organized in compliance with the strict COVID-19 control measures. As many as 127 countries and regions all over the world are exhibiting their products and services in the pavilions of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), which is more representative than last year.

Despite the pandemic, the hosts have managed to expand the area of the total exposition compared to the CIIE 2020, while the exhibition pavilions of companies also increased in size.

Russia's participation

This year Russia is going to exhibit its national exposition. The country will take part in the CIIE in a hybrid format due to some difficulties with crossing the Chinese border. Overall, 31 Russian companies are presenting their products with almost half of them participating online.

The exposition, which is mainly represented by the agro-industrial sector and food products, was organized by the Russian Export Center JSC(REC) on behalf of the Industry and Trade Ministry. Several companies exhibit cosmetics and other consumer goods, while two firms present their products in the field of the automotive industry. A number of Russian companies exhibited their items in other pavilions through Chinese distributors.

National expositions and sections of the exhibition

In 2021, national expositions in Shanghai were organized by 58 states, 15 of them are taking part for the first time. The exhibition presents products in six main sections: food and agricultural products, automobiles, smart industry and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and health products, trade and services.

According to the Chinese General Administration of Customs, in the first three quarters of 2021, trade between Russia and China surged by 29.8% to $102.529 bln. Furthermore, in January-September, exports to Russia climbed by 32.4% having reached $47.401 bln. Imports of Russian goods and services increased by 27.6% to $55.128 bln.

Sanitary control measures

The COVID-19 control measures at the exhibition are fully in line with the Chinese zero-tolerance policy. After crossing the border, all foreign participants are obliged to self-isolate for two weeks, and then to stay quarantined in a hotel for another week. It is also necessary to undergo several coronavirus tests, the last of which must be carried out no later than 48 hours before entering the exhibition. The Chinese participants need to hand over negative COVID-19 test results as well as vaccinations certificates.

China International Import Expo

The CIIE is part of a large-scale program initiated by the Chinese government, which has embarked on transforming the economic model of development. The authorities are striving to shift the focus from an export-oriented model to a more balanced global trade practice, which provides for greater openness and an increase in imports.