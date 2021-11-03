Talks on return to Iran nuclear deal to resume on November 29 - Iranian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The talks between Iran and world powers to revive the Iran nuclear deal will resume in Vienna on November 29, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

He added that the decision was made after his talks with Enrique Mora, the European Union envoy coordinating talks on the reinstatement of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA, known as the Iran nuclear deal).

"In a phone call with Enrique Mora, we agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful and inhumane sanctions [against Iran] on 29 November in Vienna," the post says.

In the meantime, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter page that the Vienna talks "opens the way to US sanctions lifting and return of Iran to full implementation of nuclear provisions of 2015 deal."

Since April 2021, Vienna has been hosting talks between Iran and the world’s five powers (Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France) on the full reinstatement of the original Iran nuclear deal. The negotiations focus on the lifting of US sanctions against Iran, on Tehran’s return to its nuclear commitments and the US return to the deal. Representatives of the signatories to the JCPOA carry out separate consultations with the US delegation, without Iran’s participation. The delegations had initially planned to end talks in late May, and then in early June.