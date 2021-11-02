Facebook to drop facial recognition - Meta

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The management of Facebook decided to abandon using its facial recognition system.

"We’re shutting down the Face Recognition system on Facebook. People who’ve opted in will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos and we will delete more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates," Meta, the social network owner, said on its website on Tuesday. On October 28, Facebook changed its corporate name to Meta.

"We need to weigh the positive use cases for facial recognition against growing societal concerns, especially as regulators have yet to provide clear rules," the company noted.