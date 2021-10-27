Russia interested in cooperation with Asian Pacific states on digitalization — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 27. /TASS/. Russia is interested in cooperation on digitalization with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, President Vladimir Putin said when speaking online at the East Asia Summit on Wednesday.

"We are interested in the closest cooperation on digitalization with the states represented at the East Asia Summit," he said.

Putin noted that digital technologies offer exceptional help in solving the complicated task of strengthening connectivity in the region, developing infrastructure and trade, as well as transport and logistics corridors.

"We count on a high return from the Innovations for Smart and Sustainable Cities in Russia and ASEAN project, which is being launched through our dialogue partnership with the Association. Our capital Moscow, which is in the world’s top seven smart cities, will take an active part in it," the head of state said.