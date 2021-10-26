Gazprom Neft plans to enter global technology market in 2022-2023

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft’s technological center for industrial innovations plans to enter the global technology market in 2022-2023, CEO at Gazpromneft - Industrial Innovations Mikhail Nikulin said in an interview with Gazprom magazine.

"The main goal is to develop the licensing business - in 2022-2023 we must enter the external technology market and take a strong position, which will ensure external commercialization of technologies," he said.

According to him, the task of Gazpromneft - Industrial Innovations is to offer solutions in the field of new technologies for oil refining and petrochemistry, low-tonnage chemistry, biotechnology, and decarbonization.

"This is needed to meet Gazprom Neft's strategic goals in the logistics, refining, and sales segments, which include not just oil refining but also new business segments," he added.