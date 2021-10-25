Changes in global energy balance must be reasonable and gradual — Novak

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia assumes that changes in the structure of the global energy balance should be reasonable and gradual, despite the need to expand the use of renewable energy sources, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday speaking at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Saudi Arabia.

"Despite the indisputable need to develop and use new solutions in the field of renewable energy sources, the changes in the global energy balance, in our opinion, should be reasonable and gradual," he said.

According to realistic projections, hydrocarbons will remain in demand on global markets in the medium term, according to Novak. He noted that Russia saw gas as the cleanest hydrocarbon energy source with tremendous potential. "At the same time, it is clear that improving the efficiency and environmental friendliness of hydrocarbon use through the use of cutting-edge technologies is vital. Collaborative cooperation on technology and initiatives for carbon dioxide usage and storage could become a key area," he added.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, Russia sees new potential for collaboration with Saudi Arabia and Middle Eastern countries in the use of renewable energy sources, hydrogen energy, energy storage systems, desalination, and water purification. "Both Russia and Saudi Arabia are market leaders in the energy sector. So, it is critical that the Saudi side and Russia share the same perspective on the energy transition, which is to advance toward decarbonization without jeopardizing the countries' economies or energy security," he emphasized.