Russia to boost security of Venezuelan oil pipelines — Rostec

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. RT-Project Technologies, part of Russia’s Rostec corporation, and Venezuelan PDVSA signed memorandums to ensure industrial safety at critically important facilities of Venezuela's oil infrastructure, Rostec announced on Friday.

The signing took place during the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission in the presence of the Venezuelan Minister of Industries and National Production Jorge Arreaza and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov.

"As part of framework of the memorandums signed by the parties, it is planned to introduce Russian unmanned aerial vehicles for monitoring oil pipelines and detecting oil spills, supplying fire-fighting foaming agents for extinguishing hydrocarbon fires and protective suits for fire brigades. The possibility of organizing licensed production of fire extinguishing equipment in Venezuela is also envisaged," Rostec said.

On Thursday, a delegation of PDVSA specialists visited Moscow to agree on the terms of contracts and conduct additional tests.

Earlier, Rostec agreed with the Venezuelan state-owned company Corpoelec on cooperation in the field of security of the electric power infrastructure.