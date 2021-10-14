China requests to double electricity export in November and December — Inter RAO

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Chinese side requested to increase export electricity deliveries in November and December 2021 by almost twofold in annual terms, acting head of Inter RAO trading function Alexandra Panina told TASS on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"We expect a formal application from the Chinese side regarding the volumes increase by approximately twofold in November and December from the level of these months in the last year. If the formal request is received and the technical possibility for such volume of supplies is confirmed, the increase of deliveries to China to 4 bln kWh will be at 2021 year-end," Panina said.

Inter RAO increased electricity export to China by 90% since October 1 after receiving a relevant request from the China’s power grid company, the Russian company reported earlier.