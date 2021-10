MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe set several new records during the trading session on Tuesday, according to ICE data.

November futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands climbed to as high as $1,426 per 1,000 cubic meters or 119 euro per MWh but started declining after that.

The winter of 2021-2022 is expected to be "cold and snowy," Russian gas holding Gazprom told reporters on Tuesday.