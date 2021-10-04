Facebook gradually restores access to apps and services after outage

NEW YORK, October 5. /TASS/. Facebook is gradually restoring access to its applications and services after a large-scale outage, the company said on its Twitter page.

"To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us," the company said, adding "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience".

On Monday, users around the world reported a massive disruption in the activities of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Facebook, which owns these social networks and the messenger, confirmed information about the problems and assured that they are working to fix them. The global outage lasted more than 6,5 hours.